Funeral this morning for young North Kerry woman who died in Offaly

The funeral takes place this morning of the young North Kerry woman who died in Co Offaly.

19-year-old Amy Mannix of Ahabeg West, Lixnaw was found dead in a homeless hostel in Tullamore on Monday.

A 44-year-old woman from Laois was also found dead at the same hostel, while two men have been hospitalised; gardaí are investigating if a fake batch of Xanax tablets led to the deaths.

A private family funeral for Amy Mannix will take place this morning and will be streamed live on the St Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff website from 11am.