The funeral takes place this morning of the west Limerick man killed in a farm accident.

Patrick Broderick, who was in his 40s, died when a wall collapsed on him Saturday evening at his home in Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale.

His funeral Mass takes place this morning at 11 o’clock in the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale, with burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa.