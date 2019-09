The funeral takes place this morning of the Abbeydorney man who died in a farm accident earlier this week.

Barney Dowling, who was 72, was involved in an incident with a slurry tank at his home in Kilbrickane, Abbeydorney on Monday.

His funeral Mass takes place this morning at 11 o’clock in the St Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney with burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery.