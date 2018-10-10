The funeral mass of Emma Mhic Mhathuna will take place in Dublin later today.

It’s the second to be held for the 37-year-old, following yesterday’s ceremony in Ballydavid.

Emma Mhic Mhathuna was one of the 221 women with cervical cancer who were given incorrect smear results.





She passed away on Sunday at University Hospital Tralee.

She’s the 21st woman to have died in the wake of the cervical check controversy, with her second funeral mass due to take place at 12:45 this afternoon at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin.

The remains of the mother of five will then pass by Leinster House and Government Buildings before being taken to Laragh Bryan Cemetery in Maynooth in Kildare for burial.