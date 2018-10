A funeral Mass for Emma Mhic Mhathuna is underway in Seipeal na Carraige in Baile na nGall.

The 37-year-old mother of five passed away on Sunday.

Emma Mhic Mathuana was one of 221 women with cervical cancer who were given incorrect smear results.





A second funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin tomorrow.

She will be buried alongside her mother Annette in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

A Book of Condolence opened in Dingle Library this morning.