The funeral of the man who died in a workplace accident in Tralee will take place this morning.

Tom Ross, who lived in Fenit and was formerly of Boherbee, Tralee and Cork, died following the partial collapse of a building on Ashe Street early on Saturday morning.

A private family funeral for Tom will take place this morning at 11am in St Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit, following by interment in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.