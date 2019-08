The funeral is taking place this morning of the man who lost his life in a house fire near Killorglin.

Mickey Sheehan, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead when gardaí and emergency services were called to his home at Glencuttane Lower last Friday morning.

His requiem Mass takes place at 12.30 today in St James’ Church, Killorglin, with burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.