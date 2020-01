The funeral of a man who died in a fatal crash on the main Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road on Monday is taking place today.

Mike John Moynihan, who was in his mid-50s, died after the van he was driving collided with a truck at Meenleitrim shortly after 9am.

Mr Moynihan’s funeral Mass will take place in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmore at 1 o’clock today.