Graham Gleasure of the Gleasure Funeral Home speaks to Jerry about the latest recommendations from the Irish Association of Funeral Directors in the event of fatalities during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Department says fencing Killarney National Park not viable for deer management
The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht says fencing Killarney National Park is not a viable solution for deer management.Last November, members of...
Councillor says dog fouling is out of control in Kerry
A Kerry county councillor says dog fouling is out of control in the county.Sinn Fein's Robert Beasley told the monthly meeting of Listowel Municipal...
Calls for emergency Covid-19 meeting in Kerry
Calls are being made for an emergency meeting of Kerry County Council to be held with hospital management as coronavirus fears deepen.Elsewhere, a Kerry...
Kerry Provides Great Quality of Life According to Survey – March 10th, 2020
A new survey shows relocating to Kerry for work provides a great quality of life. Jerry discusses the findings with Rory Walsh, Associate Director...
NCT Service Continues to Cause Issues – March 10th, 2020
Ann – not her real name – has experienced issues with her NCT retest. She speaks to Jerry about the confusion that has arisen...