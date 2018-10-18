Fundraising page set up for Waterville man recovering in France

A fundraising page has been set up for a Waterville man recovering in France.

Michael Curran, who is in his early thirties, was on a cycling tour with his partner Sara O’Shea when they were hit by car in France last month.

He suffered a number of injuries in the crash, including brain haemorrhages, bleeding lungs and fractured ribs.





A GoFundMe page has been set up to go towards the cost of Mr Curran’s rehabilitation and transport home, as he recovers from injuries sustained in the accident.

18 hours into fundraising drive, over €21,000 of the €50,000 goal has been raised.

The page is live on GoFundMe.comGoFundme.com/BringMikeHome.