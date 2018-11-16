Fundraising efforts continue for Waterville man injured in France

An online GoFundMe campaign for a Waterville man who was seriously injured in France has raised almost €125,000.

Mike Curran was hit by a car in France while coming to the end of a trip of a lifetime with his girlfriend Sara O’Shea; the pair had cycled thousands of miles from China before tragedy struck.

It is hoped that Mike will be moved to a specialist centre in the UK to undergo intensive rehabilitation, which costs €50,000 per month.





Members of St Brigid’s GAA Club in Dublin, where Mike played, and staff at Mike’s former workplace Grant Thornton are hosting fundraising bike-a-thons in the coming days.

You can view the GoFundMe page for Mike Curran here: