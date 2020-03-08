Fundraising drive launched to cover legal costs of opposing Shannon LNG

A fundraising drive has been launched in the US to cover the legal costs associated with the opposition to the Shannon LNG terminal.

The liquified natural gas terminal is earmarked for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

Environmental campaigners claim the facility will use fracked gas from the US and don’t want it to proceed.

The project is on the European Projects of Common Interest List, which would see it access funding.

A group of NGOs including Love Leitrim launched a fundraising drive to cover legal costs in New York city at an event on fracking.