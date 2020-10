Fundraising is continuing for a skatepark in Tralee.

Earlier this year, Tralee Skatepark Community Group secured €182,000 from Sports Capital Funding, Kerry County Council and LEADER.

However, a final €18,000, required to meet construction costs, is being fundraised on the group’s GoFundMe page and about €10,000 is still needed.

The skatepark will be built on the grounds of Tralee Sports Complex and it will be freely open to the public.