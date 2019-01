A fundraising campaign to repatriate the body of a Killarney man who died in Australia has surpassed its target of €30,000.

25-year-old David Sheehy of Carrraigeen, Headford, passed away before Christmas after being admitted just over a week earlier to a Sydney hospital.

Friends and family of David set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for the repatriation of his body and also to donate to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.





Over €37,000 was raised over five days.