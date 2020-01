A fundraising campaign for sick children has raised over €330,000.

Billy Holland and Lanlih Keane, parents to Emmeline, lost their daughter in May of last year.

Emmeline was diagnosed with a heart defect when three-weeks-old and died a day short of six months.

The couple are raising money to support sick children and their families; over the past five days, €325,000 has been raised on GoFundMe.

Lanlih Keane, who’s from Duagh, spoke about Emmeline’s passing on the Late Late Show last night.