Incredible response to fundraiser for seriously injured Waterville man

In less than 48 hours, more than €67,000 (as of Friday afternoon) has been raised for a Waterville man who was seriously injured in an accident in France.

Mike Curran, who is 32, was on a cycling tour with his partner Sara O’Shea when they were hit by car last month.

He suffered several injuries as a result of the accident, including five brain haemorrhages, bleeding lungs and fractured ribs.





Mr Curran, who is still recovering in France, is now awake and talking and his cousin Kieran Clifford says it is a miracle.

She set up a GoFundMe page on Wednesday night to help towards the cost of Mr Curran’s rehabilitation, which will cost thousands each week.