Fundraiser in memory of north Kerry farmer raises almost €90,000

A fundraiser in memory of a late north Kerry farmer has raised almost €90,000 for the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

41-year-old, John McGrath from Moyvane, who had oesophageal cancer, passed away in January.

Prior to his death, John raised €50,000 for the Palliative Care Unit.

On Wednesday, a charity sale was held in Listowel Mart organised by John’s fiancé Erin Stack and his family; over 300 calves were donated by farmers from Kerry and across the country.

A GoFundMe page, which is still open for donations, has raised over €16,000.

Erin Stack says they are blown away by the support they have received.

She has thanked Listowel Mart manager Barney O’Connell, retired mart manager Richard Hartnett and everyone who made the calf sale possible:

If you want to donate to the fundraiser – the GoFundMe page link is here