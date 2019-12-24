Funding for sensory facilities in Kerry libraries

Funding is to be provided to public libraries in Kerry to provide sensory facilities for those on the autism spectrum.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring has announced national funding of €600,000.

Each local authority, including Kerry, will be allocated €20,000 which will be co-funded by the council with a further €6,600.

Proposals on how the money will be used will be accepted from councils in the new year; it’s expected the new services will be available in the middle of 2020.

The funding will build on the existing Kerry County Council’s Toys, Technology and Training initiative at Castleisland library, which provides specialised collections of sensory toys and assistive technology for borrowing.

