Funding secured for two new loop walks in South Kerry

Funding has been secured for two new loop walks in South Kerry.

The South Kerry Development Partnership CLG (SKDP) secured funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development, for looped walks at Castlequin and Ballykissane.

Almost €17,000 (€16,659) was granted for the 7km looped walk at Castlequin, with views of Dingle Bay, the Blaskets, and Skellig Michael along the route.

Just over €15,000 (€15,053) was granted for the 6.5km Ballykissane loop, which will run along public roads and the shoreline.

CEO of SKDP Noel Spillane says both loop walks will be valuable additions to the existing walking trails in South Kerry, and it’s hoped work will start on their development when Level 5 restrictions are lifted.