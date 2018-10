Funding has been secured for outdoor showers and a boardwalk at a popular West Kerry beach.

Kerry County Council says it carried out works to improve traffic management and access to Inch Beach earlier this year.

The council now adds it’s received €20,000 in funding for the provision of a boardwalk and two outdoor showers under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.





Councillor Michael O’Shea had called on Kerry County Council to provide “Access for All” facilities at Inch Beach.