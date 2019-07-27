Funding scheme aimed at supporting older people in Kerry communities open for applications

A scheme aimed at supporting older people in Kerry communities is now open for applications.

Minister of State with Responsibility for Older People, Jim Daly, has announced that a €1m grant scheme is being made available to community and voluntary groups nationwide.

The fund aims to support older people to stay well and remain connected with their local community.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport – and Kerry TD – Brendan Griffin welcomed the funding, adding that approximately €250,000 will be dedicated to dementia related initiatives.

He says the role of the community and voluntary sectors in supporting our older citizens cannot be understated.

Further detail on the grant scheme is available here: