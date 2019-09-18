Funding provided for community drugs project in Kerry

Funding is to be provided for community drug projects in Kerry.

Minister of State for Drugs Strategy Catherine Byrne announced that nearly €2.3 million will be provided to 12 projects nationwide, in an effort to help those most in need.

Projects being funded include a specialist service for vulnerable young people in Kerry, along with a clinical supervisor to work with drug, prison and homeless services in both Kerry and Cork.

Each of the 12 initiatives will receive €190,000, with funding commencing shortly and lasting until June 2022.