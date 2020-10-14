Funding for Kerry Airport in Budget 2021

Funding has been announced for Kerry Airport in the Budget.

The government will provide exchequer support of €31.3 million to regional airports.

There’ll be €21.3 million for the 2021 Regional Airports Programme, which will ensure the continuation of the Kerry/Dublin and Donegal/Dublin Public Service Obligation routes.

The funding will also cover capital projects at Kerry, Donegal, and Ireland West airports.

That’s according to Minister of State for International and Road Transport and Logistics, Hildegarde Naughton.

For the first time, because of COVID-19, Shannon and Cork Airports will have access to capital funding under a separate €10 million programme.