Funding of over €650,000 awarded to tourism projects in South Kerry

Funding of over €650,000 has been awarded to tourism projects in South Kerry.

Fáilte Ireland’s New Horizons on the Wild Atlantic Way 2018 Grants Scheme was announced by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport and Kerry TD Brendan Griffin.

Minister Brendan Griffin outlined details of over €650,000 in funding to develop and improve visitor experiences along the Skellig Coast in South Kerry.





The four projects to receive funding are: The Transatlantic Cable Story, Valentia Island, which will receive over €160,000 (€161,437); the Leading Lights at Cromwell Point, Valentia Island, which will benefit from €90,000 in funding; €200,000 will go to the Portmagee Whiskey and Seine [Sane] Boat Experience, while the Daniel O’Connell at the Old Barracks Heritage Centre in Cahersiveen will also receive €200,000.

Junior Minister Griffin said the funding announcement is a welcome boost to the tourism industry in Kerry and along the Skellig Coast on the Wild Atlantic Way.

He adds the Wild Atlantic Way continues to offer visitors world-class experiences and attractions, which in turn increases revenue and employment in the local tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kidd of the Valentia Island Development Committee says the grant funding for the Cable Station will help to develop the facility, with the ultimate goal being UNESCO recognition.