Funding available for enterprise hubs in Kerry for reopening

Funding of €300,000 is available for enterprise hubs along the west coast including in Kerry.

It’s from the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Western Development Commission, as part of the Atlantic Economic Corridor’s Enterprise Hub Network project.

Minister of State Sean Canney has announced the investment to help the over 100 hubs from Kerry to Donegal to implement measures in order to reopen.

Funding of up to €5,000 will be provided in grant aid to successful applicants.

Hub managers along the Atlantic Economic Corridor are being invited to a webinar on June 30th about reopening.

Any hub in the region looking for more information should contact their AEC officer – contact details can be found here.