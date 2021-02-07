Funding approved to renovate premises of television production company in Dingle

Funding has been approved to renovate a television production company building in Dingle.

The Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta approved capital funding of €1.75m at its recent board meeting to upgrade and renovate companies’ premises in Gaeltacht regions.

The Aniar TV Teo building in Dingle will be upgraded one month after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The renovation will see the development of editing rooms and additional offices, and will combine two adjacent business units to be fitted as office and video editing space for the company.

Údarás na Gaeltachta says these renovation works will enhance the business and enterprise space in the Gaeltacht.