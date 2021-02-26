Funding approved to cover shortfall for Listowel Food Hub

Additional funding has been approved to cover a shortfall in the Listowel Food Hub project.

When completed the facility will create up to fifty jobs.

In November 2019, just over €1.3 million was approved under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund for the Listowel Food Hub, which had been in the pipeline for five years.

The 12,000 square foot development will include five state-of-the-art food production units and a research and development suite at Clieveragh; it will lead to up to fifty jobs being created.

Following the completion of the procurement process, the overall cost of the project increased from €1.7 million to almost €2.1 million, resulting in a shortfall of nearly €382,000.

The increase in cost was due to inflation, COVID-19 procedures and supply chain reactions due to Brexit.

Minister Heather Humphreys has approved a request for the extra funds, subject to strict monitoring of the project, with 80% coming from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the remainder from North East West Kerry Development (NEWKD).

It is understood construction on the Listowel Food Hub is due to begin shortly after the easing of public health restrictions and will take around a year to complete.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has welcomed the additional funding adding that the project will be hugely positive for the county.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley has also welcomed the announcement for the not-for-profit initiative, which will showcase and promote a host of artisan food businesses under one roof.