Funding approved for bus for Tralee stroke survivors service

Funding has been approved for a wheelchair-accessible bus for stroke survivors who attend a Tralee centre.

Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre for Older Persons has secured the money for a 16-seater bus to transport clients who attend the Mid and West Kerry Stroke Service in Tralee.

It’s been providing nursing and physiotherapy supports to people recovering from stroke for just over a year.

The lack of transport has been an issue, but Chairman of Baile Mhuire, Paddy Garvey, says this new, fit-for-purpose minibus will allow them to reach out and engage with clients.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin has welcomed the €50,000 grant, which has been allocated by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The Stroke Day Service operates one day a week in Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre for Older Persons, Tralee on Fridays from 10am to 3pm. For more information about the new Stroke Day Service in Tralee, contact Rose at 066 7123373.