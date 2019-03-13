Funding announcement expected soon on North Kerry and Tralee-Fenit greenways

It’s hoped a decision will be made soon on whether government funding will be allocated to the North Kerry and Tralee-Fenit greenways.

Planning permission was approved for both projects last year, and grant applications submitted for funding.

In a report to Listowel Municipal District councillors, the council says the assessment process is underway and it’s expected an announcement of approved projects will be made at the end of this month or early next month.





The 10.5km North Kerry Greenway is to be developed along a disused railway line from Listowel to the Limerick county bounds.

The Tralee-Fenit Greenway will be 10.6 kilometres in length and will bring developed along the disused railway line.