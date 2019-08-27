Funding allocated for provision of localised hackney service in Kerry

Funding has been allocated for the provision of a localised hackney service in Kerry.

Under a pilot scheme, the National Transport Authority (NTA) is offering grant funding of €6,000 to individual drivers over twelve months to operate a localised hackney service in Glencar.

It’s one of 15 Local Link areas nationally selected.

Applications for the funding are now being accepted and are available on www.DLAH.ie.

Further information is available from the SPSV Information Line on 0761 064 000 or at the Local Link Kerry office.