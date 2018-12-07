Funding allocated to ITT for new Springboard+ courses starting in January

Close to €300,000 (€292,876) in funding has been allocated to the Institute of Technology Tralee for new Springboard+ courses.

The programmes are for employees looking to progress their career, gain new skills or start a new career path, as well as those looking to re-enter the workforce.

The courses, which will run from January at IT Tralee, are in a variety of areas including Quality Management, Biopharmaceutical Processing, and Hotel Management.





Speaking on In Business, External Services Manager at IT Tralee, Helena McMahon says Springboard+ courses are developed in collaboration with industry to provide job-ready graduates.

More information is available from the Lifelong Learning Department at IT Tralee on 066 7191701 or at www.springboardcourses.ie