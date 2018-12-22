Funding allocated to implement virtual reality teaching programme in Kerry

Funding has been allocated to implement an innovative virtual reality teaching programme in Kerry.

Four primary schools in collaboration with IT Tralee secured the funding under the Department of Education and Skills’ School Excellence Fund.

The funding is designed to support innovative projects in teaching and learning using digital technologies.





It will be used to purchase 60 virtual reality headsets for use in the development and implementation of a teaching tool for English and Irish through an enhanced learning environment utilising virtual reality and augmented reality tools.

Pupils from Ardfert National School, Abbeydorney National School, Tralee Educate Together National School and Scoil Mhuire de Lourdes Lixnaw will all take part in the programme.

The project uses digital devices to create a virtual, highly engaging collective learning environment for students.

The aim is to provide tools for inclusive experimental learning for all styles, needs and abilities.

IT Tralee will support the schools and teachers at the start of each school year to provide training and outline supports available throughout the year.