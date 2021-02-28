Funding allocated for design stage of water main replacement in Castleisland housing estate

Funding has been allocated for the design stage of water main replacement in Desmonds Avenue housing estate in Castleisland.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae revealed he received confirmation of the funding through a written reply to his father, TD Michael Healy-Rae, by the Minister for Housing.

The design is expected to be completed by May, but Cllr Healy-Rae was told a total replacement of pipes is dependent on customer sign up, as the mains runs through existing properties.

The allocation of funding comes amid concerns about the safety of the water in the estate, which Kerry County Council says is being monitored and regularly tested.

Cllr Healy-Rae says the matter is of a lot more urgency than other projects and he fears the resolution is still a long way off.