Full re-check underway in Ireland South constituency

A full re-check is underway in the Ireland South constituency for the European elections.

It was called by Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada late last night.

5 days in and the count in Ireland South is still ongoing.





Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly and Fianna Fail’s Billy Kelleher have been elected – independent Mick Wallace and Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune are also expected to get a seat.

The issue that’s arisen is that there’s only 327 votes separating Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada and the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan in the race fore 5th.

Last night, a full recount and recheck was ordered by Sinn Fein.

That process is getting underway this morning with every bundle of 50 votes being checked to make sure they’re in the right place.

If either party then calls for it, a full recount of all 750,000 votes will likely start on Tuesday morning.