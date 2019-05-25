Full re-check of papers in Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area

A full re-check of papers in the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area has been requested.

The results of the fifth count were announced at 6.55pm – this was the distribution of Breandán Fitzgerald’s surplus of 140.

Fianna Fáil’s Breandán Fitzgerald was elected on the fourth count; that followed the election of his party colleague, the outgoing Cllr Michael O’Shea on the third count.





There’s one seat left to fill.

Twenty votes separated Fine Gael’s Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald and Tommy Griffin after the fourth count, and when it came to the fifth count when Breandán Fitzgerald’s surplus was distributed – 108 of them went to Cosaí bringing him up to 1,623, with the remaining 32 going to Tommy Griffin, bringing him up to 1,567 – 56 behind Cosaí.

A full re-check of the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area was requested and granted.