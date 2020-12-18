Full effect of Mid Kerry COVID-19 outbreak not reflected in latest analysis of LEAs

The full effect of the COVID-19 outbreak in Mid Kerry isn’t reflected in the latest analysis of local electoral areas.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

The analysis of cases is up to last Monday night.

During the fortnight up to Monday night (14th December), there were fewer than five cases of COVID-19 in four of the six Kerry local electoral areas.

This means a 14-day incidence rate cannot be calculated due to low numbers.

The Tralee LEA recorded 19 cases over the past fortnight, resulting in a rate of 58 per 100,000 population, while the Kenmare LEA has a rate of 80 per population, having had 20 confirmed cases.

The analysis of local electoral areas is done weekly, meaning any case in Killorglin from Tuesday morning onward isn’t included in this breakdown.

Additionally, due to Killorglin’s location at the nexus of four LEAs, it’s likely that Chorca Dhuibhne, Killarney and Castleisland LEAs will record large increases in next week’s release.

Over the two-week period up to Monday night, there were at least 38 new cases in Kerry, a minor increase on the previous week.

However, daily figures since then show the current number is at least twice as great.