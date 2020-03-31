Fuel allowance to be extended to May 8th

The fuel allowance scheme is being extended for four weeks.

It’ll continue to run from April 10th, through to May 8th, in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty said her department is doing everything it can to meet emerging needs and provide comfort to as many as possible.

Cllr Mike Kennelly of Fine Gael says he had proposed the extension of the allowance three weeks and had lobbied Minister Doherty about it.

The Listowel councillor says it’ll help alleviate financial stress faced by the most vulnerable in our society during the public health crisis.