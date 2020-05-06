Frontline Shoutouts – May 6th, 2020

To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing essential services in this challenging time we say a massive thank you . If you’d like to have your message of support to these extraordinary people heard then WhatsApp it to 083 300 3 300, email [email protected] or call us on 066 7123666

Frontline Shout Outs are broadcast at 8.45am and 3.30pm daily supported by your local Credit Union – we are here to help!