Frontline Kerry workers urge public to comply with public health restrictions this weekend

Frontline workers in Kerry are urging the public to continue to comply with the public health restrictions this weekend as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

An Garda Siochána, Kerry County Council and the HSE have issued a joint statement.

They have joined forces to spread one main message, asking the people of Kerry to continue their efforts to keep COVID-19 at bay this Bank Holiday weekend.

These frontline workers are praising the people of Kerry for their trojan efforts in battling COVID-19 to date.

Emergency Department consultant at University Hospital Kerry Dr Herlo Coetzer, is now asking everyone to support frontline staff by staying at home this weekend.

The frontline workers acknowledge it’s getting hard to stay apart, and Primary Care Service Manager with Cork Kerry Community Health Care Majella Daly, says it’s tempting for people to want to bend the rules this Bank Holiday weekend.

Ms Daly adds the risk of catching COVID-19 remains high and is asking people to continue their efforts, which she says have already made a huge difference.

Meanwhile, Gardaí have recommenced Operation Fanacht and will be carrying out checkpoints and patrols county-wide over the weekend.

We are being urged to continue to adhere to the current public health guidelines, with Superintendent at Tralee Garda Station Dan Keane saying it will help to save the lives of our family, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Gardaí are also asking owners of holiday homes in Kerry not occupy them.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry, Cllr Niall Kelleher says there’s no room for complacency, and is appealing to people to stay home this weekend.

For video supports on how to manage with the emotional impact of COVID-19, see hse.ie/corkkerryhealthyireland or search for “Cork Kerry Community Healthcare” on YouTube.