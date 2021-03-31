The front wheel of a racing bike was accidentally left in the car park opposite the Liebherr factory, Killarney near the entrance to Killarney Golf Club last Thursday evening. Owner can be contacted on 087 6699001
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
6 new COVID-19 related deaths, 411 new cases with fewer than five in Kerry
There have been 411 new cases of Covid-19 across Ireland, as well as 6 deaths related to the virus.Of the cases notified today, 150...
Kerry Branch of CIF warn of backlog and supply issues when building resumes on...
The Kerry branch of the Construction Industry Federation has welcomed the April 12th return to work date for house building. However, chairperson John Flynn said they do not...
Claims Kerry INTO teachers frustrated by changes to vaccination priority list
It’s claimed the change to the vaccination rollout will have a huge effect on Kerry teachers.INTO representative for Kerry and Limerick Ann Horan was...
The Legal Lowdown – March 30th, 2021
The Legal Lowdown with Miriam McGillycuddy
Are mental health units open for visitors? – March 30th, 2021
A listener contacted Kerry Today this week saying say she hadn’t seen her loved one, who is a resident in a mental health unit,...
‘Our Rural Future’ plan – March 30th, 2021
Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with responsibility for Employment Affairs and Retail Businesses Damien English outlines what the...