Friends of University Hospital Kerry are welcoming the decision to re-start the DEXA scan service.

The DEXA machine, which measures bone density, has been lying idle at UHK since 2017, as there were no radiographers to operate it.

The Friends of University Hospital Kerry fundraised €110,000 to buy the machine in 2015.

The service is to reopen this Saturday, and PJ Hayes from the fundraising organisation hopes it’ll be operated every day for the benefit of patients on the waiting list.