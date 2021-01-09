Friends of the Irish Environment urge Kerry County Councillors not to allow extension of Waterville car park

A national environmental organisation is urging Kerry County Councillors not to allow the extension of the existing seafront car park at Waterville.

Kerry County Council is seeking to extend and improve the car park, to include coach parking spaces, a bicycle stand, and a multi-use paved area.

Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) has written to all County Councillors in Kerry, urging them to refuse the proposal.

The FIE says the letter supports objections from the local community and that the open green space should be kept as it is.

A public consultation on the controversial project ended yesterday.