Friends, family and neighbours of missing man continuing their search in West Kerry

Search for missing man in West Kerry continuing - The search for a missing man in West Kerry is continuing. People arrived too help Members of the Dingle Coast Guard pictured at the rescue incident unit set up on location by the sea .Valentia Coast Guard was notified at 8 o'clock this morning that a man in his fifties was missing off the coast between Dunmore Head and Coumeenole Beach.The Shannon rescue helicopter was involved in the search, but has returned to base for refuelling.The Valentia Coast Guard lifeboat and the Dingle Coast Guard unit are still searching the area

Family, friends and neighbours of a man missing in West Kerry are continuing their search this afternoon.

It’s feared that John Cunningham, who’s in his fifties and originally from Cork, may have been swept into sea while checking lobster pots.

Friends and family think he may have went missing on Saturday evening, even though the alarm was raised on Monday night and a search began yesterday morning off the tip of the Dingle Peninsula.

The search is continuing today, covering both the coastline and mountainous areas between Dunmore Head and Coumeenole Beach.

Malachy Mac Amhlaoibh from Dún Chaoin says Mr Cunningham is held in high regard locally.

 

