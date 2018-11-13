Friends of Ballybunion surfer describe survival as a miracle

Friends of a Ballybunion windsurfer who went from the north Kerry coast to County Clare have described his survival as a miracle

Lorenzo Cubeddu spent seven hours at sea on Sunday, travelling 25 nautical miles around Loop Head before making his way onshore in Kilkee.

The windsurfer got into difficulty after the wind dropped and he drifted out from shore.





Mark Mulvihill of the Ballybunion Surf School is a friend of the Italian and said that his water experience would have helped him survive the ordeal.