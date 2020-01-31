Friday Morning Sports Update

GOLF

Ireland’s Graeme McDowell is two shots off the pace during his second round at the Saudi International.

He’s one under for the day so far after playing 13 holes leaving him on 7 under par, in second place two shots behind Victor Perez of France.

Shane Lowry is 3 under par after 12 holes.

Cormac Sharvin is heading for a missed cut from 4 over.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic will find out his opponent for this year’s Australian Open final this morning.

Austrian Dominic Thiem (pr: Team) and Germany’s Alexander Zverev meet in the tournament’s second semi-final in Melbourne.

That match is about to get underway.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton will lead Ireland’s Captain’s Run at the Aviva Stadium today ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations opener with Scotland.

It will be new head coach Andy Farrell’s first game in charge.

Full back Jordan Larmour is hoping to give it a lash.

Ireland’s U20’s get their Six Nations campaign underway this evening.

Noel McNamara’s side face Scotland at Irish Independent Park from a quarter-past-7.

Elsewhere, Wales face Italy in Colwyn Bay.