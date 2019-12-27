Friday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League this morning after thrashing second placed Leicester City 4-nil.

Roberto Firmino scored a brace for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who haven’t tasted defeat since the 3rd of January.

Manchester City have the chance to reduce the deficit to 11 points with a victory over Wolves later today.

Tonight’s only Premier League match is at 7.45pm.

In yesterday’s action, two Republic of Ireland players found the net.

Teenager Michael Obafemi scored for Southampton in their 2-nil win over Chelsea.

Conor Hourihane’s [PRON: HOW-RI-HAN’s] goal proved decisive as Aston Villa beat Norwich 1-nil.

Elsewhere, new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti watched his side beat Burnley 1-nil.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal was enough to give the Toffees all three points.

Arsenal started life under Mikel Arteta with a 1-all draw with Bournemouth.

Tottenham moved up to fifth – and within three points of fourth – after a 2-1 comeback win over Brighton.

Sheffield United dropped to sixth after drawing 1-all with bottom-club Watford at Bramall Lane.

And Crystal Palace came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 in their London derby.

In Scotland yesterday, Celtic kept their five point lead at the top of the Premiership.

Neil Lennon’s side beat St Mirren 2-1, while Rangers were 1-nil winners over Kilmarnock.

RUGBY

Ulster and Connacht clash in the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Ulster have made 13 changes for the derby, with Will Addison set to return from suspension.

Caolin Blade captains Connacht from scrum-half.

RACING

Faugheen [PRON: FAW-HEEN] secured yet another Grade One title yesterday.

The 11-year-old comfortably held off the challenge of Samcro at Limerick to land the Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase.

Meanwhile, Notebook caused a shock to win the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

Rachael Blackmore guided the 7/1 shot to victory ahead of Fakir D’oudairies [PRON: DO-DARE-EA] and Laurina.

The racing continues today.

The first of a seven race card at Leopardstown goes off at five-past-12.

While the action in Limerick gets going ten minutes later at a quarter-past-12.

DARTS

After a Christmas break, the PDC World Darts Championship resumes today.

Derry’s Daryl Gurney plays Glen Durrant in the afternoon session in the third round.

Later, Michael Van Gerwen continues his defence of the title against Stephen Bunting in the evening session.