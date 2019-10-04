Friday Morning Sports Update

ATHLETICS

Ciara Mageean is the first Irish woman to make a World Championship 15-hundred metre final since Sonia O’Sullivan did it in 1997.

The County Down athlete qualified automatically for tomorrow’s final by finishing fifth in her semi-final.

Here’s Mageean describing her approach to the race which now puts her among the top 12 in the world…

That World Championship 15-hundred-meter final will take place in Doha tomorrow evening.

Soccer

Manchester United were held to a scoreless draw in the Europa League last night.

And despite United not registering a single shot on target, Ole Gunnar Solskaer was keen to stay positive:

Elsewhere Arsenal were convincing 4-nil winners over Belgium’s Standard Liege.

Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli scored twice for the Gunners in London.

Celtic saw off the challenge of Romanian champions Cluj at Parkhead.

And Premier League Wolves earned a late 1-nil win at Besiktas in Group K.

The race for the Europa League spots hots up in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight with just four-games of the season remaining.

Derry currently occupy third position and are away to champions Dundalk.

Fourth placed Bohemians welcome Cork City to Dalymount.

And St. Pat’s need a win at home to Waterford to keep their hopes alive.

Elsewhere, UCD’s relegation will be all-but confirmed should they lose to Finn Harps.

And FAI Cup finalists Shamrock Rovers travel to Sligo.

RUGBY

The Irish squad travel to Fukuoka today, where they play Samoa on Saturday.

Ulster flanker Jordi Murphy will undergo a scan today on the rib injury he suffered yesterday.

South Africa face Italy in the only game at the Rugby World Cup this morning.

The outcome of the match could influence who Ireland or Scotland face in the semi-finals.

Kick-off is at 10.45am Irish time in Shizuoka.

The second round of matches in the Pro 14 kick-off this evening.

Leinster welcome the Ospreys to Dublin while Scarlets can make it two wins from two when they travel to Glasgow, with the home side looking for their first points.

GOLF

Michael Hoey will tee off as best of Irish later this morning on day two at the Open de Espana in Madrid.

He’s on +2 after a 73 yesterday.

Dublin’s Gavin Moynihan is +3, with Paul Dunne +4 ahead of their rounds this afternoon.

Norwegian Kristian Krogh Johannessen leads by two on -8.

Racing

Former champion jump jockey Tom Morgan has been banned from the sport for 18 months following an investigation into betting activity.

He dismisses the disqualification, claiming he has been made a “scapegoat” as part of a greater British Horseracing Authority investigation.

Morgan, who is now 56, admitted at a disciplinary panel hearing on Thursday to placing 137 lay bets on horses during a ten-year period from September 2006 to October 2016, for a total profit of £1,720.

In today’s racing

The homecard is Dundalk which gets underway this evening at 10 past 5 with the going standard.

Cross channel,

Ascot is off at 2 o’clock with the going soft

Gowran Park is underway at 5 past 2 with the going good to yielding

Hexham starts at quarter past 2 with the going good-good to soft in places

Fontwell is underway at 25 past 2 with the going good-good to soft in places