Friday Morning Sports Update

Soccer

The Republic of Ireland hold a three-point lead at the top of Group D in Euro 2020 qualifying.

David McGoldrick’s first international goal was enough after 85 minutes for Mick McCarthy’s side to get a point at the Aviva Stadium and maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Swiss centre-back Fabian Schaer put the hosts into the lead in the 74th minute.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy feels the home crowd gave his team a huge bosst and feels there’s a renewed sense of belief in the team…

With 3 games left in the Qualifying group, McCarthy’s men are 3 points ahead of Denmark who are in second place after a 6-nil win over Gibraltar.

There are two games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Dundalk will look to extend their lead at the top to 10 points when they welcome Cork City.

That game gets underway at 7.45.

While, 15 minutes later St. Pats make the long trip to the North West to take on Finn Harps.

RUGBY

Rory Best will lead the Irish rugby team out for his final captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium later.

Ireland take on Wales tomorrow in the side’s last World Cup warm-up game before the tournament in Japan.

Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw will get the chance to prove their fitness ahead of the World Cup.

They’ll play their first minutes of pre-season against Warren Gatland’s side.

And if you’d like to get closer to the Rugby action, there’s a great chance to meet some of our rugby heroes in Kerry this morning.

The Munster Rugby team are holding a full team training session in Killarney.

Training will take place in the grounds of Killarney Rugby Club in Aghadoe from 9am with the gates open to the public for a meet and greet from 10.30 to 12.

The only absentees are those who are included in the Ireland World Cup Squad.

TENNIS

Serena Williams is one victory away from a record equaling 24th Grand Slam ladies singles title after she beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the US Open in New York.

37-year-old Williams will take on 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu in Saturday’s decider.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington is now 2 over on day two of the Porsche European Open in Germany.

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain has shot 3over par over the first 5 holes putting his 7 shots behind the lead.

Mathias Scwab is the lead on 5Under and will tee off at 10 past 9.

RACING

There’s racing later at Kilbeggan.

The first of seven goes to post at 4.15pm with the going good to yielding-good in places.

Cross channel

Newcastle gets underway at half past 1

Haydock starts at quarter to 2 with the going soft

Ascot is off at 5 to 2 with the going good to firm-good in places