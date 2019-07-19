Friday Morning Sports Update

GOLF

Shane Lowry is very well placed heading into the second round of The Open at Portrush.

The Offaly golfer is 4-under par after an opening round 67, and he’ll tee off just before 1pm.

Darren Clarke and James Sugrue will again be the first Irish players out today – they tee off from 11.36 on level par.

Padraig Harrington has a 12.31 tee time, and he begins from 4-over.

Graeme McDowell tees off at 2.15 from 2-over par.

J-B Holmes heads the field heading into today’s second round – he goes out at 9.25 this morning from 5-under par.

While Rory McIlroy has a huge job on his hands to make the cut following his 8-over par round of 79 yesterday – the world number 3 tees off at 3.10.

He says it won’t be easy:

Soccer

Shamrock Rovers have progressed to the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

They came from behind last night to beat Brann 2-1 at Tallaght Stadium.

Shamrock Rovers are likely to face a fine from UEFA due to fans invading the pitch after O’Neill’s winning goal, but they won’t mind too much as they’ll meet Apollon Limassol of Cyprus next week.

++

Meanwhile, Cork City and St. Pat’s both bowed out of the competition last night.

Cork won 2-1 away to Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg, but lost the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

St. Pat’s lost 2-1 at Norrkoping and 4-1 on aggregate.

++

The Republic of Ireland need to beat the Czech Republic on Sunday to maintain hope of a semi-final place at the Under-19 European Championships.

Tom Mohan’s side lost by a late France goal to nil in Yerevan last night to leave them on 1-point from 2-games.

Boxing

Jason Quigley’s suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career.

The Donegal middleweight has surrendered his North American title after being stopped in the 9th round by Tureano Johnson in California.

Cycling

Yellow jersey-holder Julian Alaphilippe holds a 1-minute 12-second lead over defending champion Geraint Thomas ahead of today’s time trial in Pau.

Dan Martin will look to improve his standing as well – he begins the day ninth on general classification and 2-minutes 9-seconds behind Alaphilippe.

Racing

The five-day Killarney festival comes to a close on Friday evening where Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley will be bidding to maintain their fantastic run with Marshall Jennings in the Tote Handicap at 2.55.

A four-time winner, Marshall Jennings is likely to be at the head of the betting for the red-hot duo.

Ado McGuinness is doubly-represented in the valuable prize, with superb money-spinner “Master Speaker” and “Sir Jack Tomas” going into battle for the Dublin-based handler.

Racing at Killarney begins at 1.55 and the ground is good.

There’s a 7 race card in Kilbeggan with the first off at 25 to 6.

+++

Cross channel,

Nottingham is off at 1.45 with the going good to firm – good in places

Newbury starts at 2 with the going good – good to firm in places

Haydock is good to firm and is off at 10 past 2