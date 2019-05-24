Friday Morning Sports Update

Cycling

In the first round of the Roads of Kerry League the winner was Tralee BC’s Cathal Moynihan.

Conor Kissane (Killarney CC) was looking for a unique treble but had to settle for second prize while another Killarney club member Patrick Galvin finished in third.





In the underage races Shane Galvin took first place in the u14 section with Kate Murphy proving to be the fastest u12 on the night.

RUGBY

The IRFU insists there is still hope that Rob Kearney will continue to play in Ireland beyond the end of his current contract, which expires after the 2019 World Cup.

The 33-year-old fullback has been linked with a move to French rugby next season as his contract negotiations with the IRFU and Leinster drag on.

Kearney’s manager, Dave McHugh, told the Evening Herald that the IRFU’s most recent offer to his client had been some distance short of the player’s expectations.

Leinster will later announce their team to face Glasgow in tomorrow’s Pro14 final.

Golf

Paul Dunne is 3 under par heading into his second round at the Made In Denmark event on the European Tour.

Michael Hoey has dropped 2 shots this morning to fall back to 1 under for the tournament.

5 players share top spot on 5 under par.

+++

Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell are both 1 over par after round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge on the US PGA Tour in Texas.

The lead is held on 6 under by American Tony Finau.

Racing

And Guineas weekend at the redeveloped Curragh begins this evening with a 7-race card.

The Group 3 Kerrygold Gallinule Stakes is the feature race and the first race go to post at 4.55 with the going good to firm.

There is also a meeting at Downpatrick which is off at 5.15 and the going good.

Cross channel

Goodwood starts at 1.50 with the going good to firm (good in place)

Bath gets underway at 2 with the going firm.

Haydock starts at 10 past 2 with the going good to firm.